Thailand Pass temporarily suspended, those received QR Code can enter

Bangkok, 21 December, 2021 – Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today ordered temporary suspension of the Thailand Pass for all new TEST&GO and Sandbox applications (except Phuket Sandbox), effective from 22 December, 2021, citing the rising number of Omicron variant cases in the country.

Travellers who have already received a Thailand Pass QR code (approximately 200,000 applicants) will be allowed to enter Thailand under the existing conditions of the scheme they have registered. However, the government will introduce new measures for contact tracing and will ensure all travellers be tested 2 times using the RT-PCR method. The second testing will take place at government-designated facilities (no additional cost).

New registration for Thailand Pass under the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST&GO) and Living in the Blue Zone Sandbox programmes will no longer be accepted, starting from 22 December, 2021 until further notice. Applicants who have registered, but have not received their QR Code must wait for their Thailand Pass to be considered / approved. Once approved, they can enter Thailand under the scheme they have registered.

Registration for Thailand Pass under the Phuket Sandbox programme and Happy Quarantine remain open, but the government will be reviewing the situation periodically.

Protocol for TEST&GO and Sandbox Arrivals from 24 December, 2021, onwards.

Travellers who have obtained their Thailand Pass QR code before 22 December, 2021, with scheduled arrival dates in Thailand from 24 December, 2021, onwards will be subject to the added requirements as follows:

Travellers must complete the TM6 Immigration Form (while on the plane). Upon arrival in the airport’s terminal, travellers must complete and sign the Quarantine Form before proceeding to the Health Control screening point. Children under 12 years of age can use the same form as their parents/guardians. *Soon this step will be conducted while on the plane. Present the required documents, including the Thailand Pass, arrival date and RT-PCR test results to the Communicable Disease Control officers to carry out the checks. Provided that all documents are in order, the officers will then affix the Quarantine Form with the official seal of Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, along with instructions on either to under a quarantine or mandatory stay, and the 2 required RT-PCR tests. Travellers will receive a copy of the affixed Quarantine Form, along with a QR code indicating the list of government-designated hospitals/lab centres for their second RT-PCR test (no additional cost). Travellers can then proceed to the Immigration. As well as going through the Immigration procedures, travellers must also present their copy of the affixed Quarantine Form and passport to the Immigration officer to carry out the checks. Provided that all are in order, travellers will then be allowed to proceed to a prearranged transfer to the reserved hotel. Upon arrival at the hotel, travellers must present their copy of the affixed Quarantine Form to the hotel staff to carry out the checks on the type of entry scheme permitted to the travellers. The travellers’ information will then be registered on the COSTE system. Afterwards, travellers must undergo the first RT-PCR test (except for those who have already taken the test at government-designated hospitals/lab centres prior to their arrival at the hotel.) If receiving a negative RT-PCR test result, travellers must inform the hotel staff of their intended accommodation on Day 5-6 to be registered on the COSTE system. On Day 5-6, travellers must go to their appointment at the government-designated hospitals/lab centres to undergo their second RT-PCR test, and must bring along their affixed Quarantine Form. Travellers give their copy of affixed Quarantine Form to the hospitals/lab centres for billing. (There will be no additional cost for travellers who have obtained their Thailand Pass before 22 December, 2021.)

